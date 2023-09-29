Discovery Park to hold Solar Eclipse Party on October 14
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The whole family is invited to gather in one community for a peek at a solar eclipse.
On Saturday, October 14, an annual solar eclipse will be visible across much of the U.S.
A Solar Eclipse Party will be held at Discovery Park of America to mark the occasion.
Along with a viewing of the eclipse, attendees can also expect educational discussions, snacks, solar car races, sun print art and more.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Click here for more details.
For more local news, click here.