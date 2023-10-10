PRESS RELEASE VIA CHRIS MEKOW, SHILOH NATIONAL MILITARY PARK

Hey Kids! Become an Eclipse Explorer Junior Ranger

SHILOH, TN – On Saturday, October 14, we will experience a partial solar eclipse at approximately 12:04 pm.

In honor of this occurrence, Shiloh Rangers will be hosting a Solar Eclipse Junior Ranger Camp. Come and join us as we learn about solar eclipses, and then get a rare opportunity to see a partial

one! Each Junior Ranger will receive a Solar Explorer Junior Ranger badge.

“An eclipse is one phenomenon that is actually more impressive from the ground!”

Leroy Chiao

NASA Astronaut

Mission Commander, ISS Expedition 10

The program starts at our Shiloh Visitors Center at 11:00 am and will end at 12:30 pm.

Participation in this camp is free to registered Junior Rangers and their guardians. Register your child today by calling 731-689-5696. Space is limited, so don’t wait, sign up today!

For more information on this and other upcoming events at both the Shiloh Battlefield and Corinth Battlefield go to www.nps.gov/shil, find us on Facebook at facebook.com/shilohnmp, or follow us on Twitter @ShilohNPS.