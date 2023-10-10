PRESS RELEASE VIA BRAMBLETT GROUP:

Southwest Tennessee Tourism Association Launches VisitSWTenn.com to Connect Guests with Regional Destinations

Jackson, Tennessee – (Oct. 10, 2023) – Following extensive research, preparation and collaboration with regional tourism attractions, the Southwest Tennessee Tourism Association (also known as TAST for Tourism Association of Southwest Tennessee) has launched a new website focused on guest experiences, VisitSWTenn.com. It allows visitors and residents to discover regional destinations and plan day trips by selecting criteria that meet their unique preferences.

VisitSWTenn.com provides a comprehensive platform to highlight the rich array of local festivals, businesses, restaurants, art and museums that are available in Southwest and West Tennessee. This is the first time that such a thorough list of area attractions has been compiled in a web format like this, making it easier than ever for guests to discover destinations that are well known and those that may be new.

This project has been a labor of love for Southwest Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Mary Beth Hopper. “Those of us who live in and welcome guests to the region know that West Tennessee represents the best of Tennessee! We are blessed with abundant natural beauty, artistic talent, historic locations, entertainment venues and authentic experiences that guests treasure,” Hopper said. “Our goal is to make sure that everyone – in the state and beyond – has convenient access and up-to-date information about our region.”

The website contains introductory information about hundreds of West Tennessee venues, which are separated into categories of unique places to stay, things to see, things to do and places to eat. Businesses which are current members of the Southwest Tennessee Tourism Association are stamped with that distinction and provide extra information to serve guests on their pages.

Visitors to VisitSWTenn.com can search for a specific business, search within a location or narrow down their choices based on their interests. If one is feeling adventurous, he or she can even try the site’s “TripTASTic” feature, found at the top of the homepage. This lottery-style button allows you to plan a fun day-trip in Southwest Tennessee by allowing the website to randomly select places for you to stay, eat and visit, even providing you with a driving route via Google Maps. To see additional options, users can simply ask for a new trip and try again.

“We all know that tourism is an important driver to Tennessee’s economy, creates viable jobs and creates a better quality of life for our citizens and visitors,” said Marty Marbry, West Tennessee Division Manager for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “With visitation numbers at an all time high it is obvious our tourism partners such as Southwest Tennessee are hard at work. This impressive new website elevates promotion of the region and offers visitors a world class centralized location to learn more about what Southwest and West Tennessee has to offer. If you are needing travel inspiration you will find it here. “

Plans are being made for the next version of the site, adding additional features to serve tourists. Businesses who would like to be featured on the site can easily submit their request by clicking the “Add Your Info” button. Interested organizations can also reach out at the bottom of the homepage to become a member of the association and receive priority placement and highlighted features.

Supporting tourism in the region for more than 40 years, the Southwest Tennessee Tourism Association works in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development (TNVacation.com), area convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce and regional attractions. TAST is funded through membership dues and state grants. Recognized for its vital impact on local economies, tourism provided $29.9 billion in domestic travel spending to the state of Tennessee in 2022.