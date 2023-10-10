PRESS RELEASE BY KENNETH CUMMINGS, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, CITY OF JACKSON, TN:

The City of Jackson, TN to host 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

JACKSON, Tenn. – The City of Jackson’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day enables residents to dispose of harmful wastes and recycle items from around their homes the right way and without harming the environment.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 164 Conalco Drive, which is located off North Parkway between North Royal Street and Dr. F.E. Wright Drive.

Collection Day will include household hazardous waste and oil-based paint collection, electronic waste recycling, document shredding, prescription medication drop-offs, and cardboard, smoke detector and fire extinguisher recycling. Items not accepted are latex paint, televisions, microwaves, and large appliances.

This is a free opportunity for residents to do their part to help keep harmful wastes out of our landfills and stormwater system and to participate in recycling programs within our community. This event is open to all surrounding counties.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is sponsored by City of Jackson, TN Stormwater Management, City of Jackson, TN Health and Sanitation Department, Omega Recycling Solutions, Direct Shred, 26th Drug Task Force, Jackson Fire Department, and Doxicom Recycling; hazardous waste disposal costs are paid for by Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

For more information and a complete list of what to bring, visit stormwater.jacksontn.gov or call 731-425-8217.