M. D. Anderson Planetarium announces November 2023 schedule

From the University of Memphis Lambuth:

JACKSON, Tenn.—The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium has announced its schedule of shows for November:

Friday, Nov. 3, 1:30 p.m. – “Black Holes: the other side of infinity”

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m. – “Capcom GO!”

Friday, Nov. 10, 1:30 p.m. – “Capcom GO!”

Friday, Nov. 10, 3:45 p.m., Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show – “TimeSpace”

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 5:30 p.m. – “Forward! To the Moon!”

Friday, Nov. 17, 1:30 p.m. – “Forward! To the Moon!”

Saturday, Nov. 18, 9:30 a.m., Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show – “Astronaut”

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m. – “Seasonal Stargazing”

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 5:30 AND 6:30 p.m. – “Season of Light”

Doors open 15 minutes before showtime. For safety reasons, there is no seating once the IN USE lights are on. No food or drink is allowed in the auditorium.

The University of Memphis-Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium was built in 1967 and rededicated in 1973 through a generous grant from the M. D. Anderson Foundation in honor of Jackson native and philanthropist, Monroe Dunaway Anderson. The Planetarium’s 30-foot dome seats 60 and presents regularly scheduled public shows via its Digitarium Alpha 2+ digital projector.

One of the few public planetariums in West Tennessee outside of Memphis, the University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium serves the public as well as community and school groups with a wide range of presentations. Schools or groups interested in scheduling a show should email planetarium@memphis.edu, or call Holley Wood, coordinator, at 731.425.7368.

Presentations are free to groups and individuals, with free parking in the conveniently located Hyde lot.