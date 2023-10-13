Jackson Police confirm teen killed in fatal shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — An investigation is underway in Jackson after a teen dies in a fatal shooting.

According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

According to a release, the incident occurred near Springtime Cove in north Jackson.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim, identified as 19-year-old Caleb Riley, lying in the street with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say despite officers’ attempts at life-saving measures, the victim died as a result of the injuries.

At this time, no further details have been confirmed by authorities.

The Jackson Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call them at (731) 425-8400, or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

