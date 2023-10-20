Lane holds 2023 Hall of Distinction amid homecoming week

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local college wraps up homecoming week by giving special recognition to alumni and current students.

Lane College is celebrated homecoming week with the 2023 Hall of Distinction on Friday.

This event recognizes alumni who have demonstrated success in their career, church and community.

“Well, it’s so important for us to pause and recognize our alum. They spent four years here at Lane College and then they decided to leave and to go and fulfill their duties in terms of their profession. So it’s good that they excel,” said Darlette Samuels, the Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Chief of Staff.

Extraordinary commitment, dedication, leadership, and service to the advancement of Lane College through service and deed are a few reasons why these recipients were chosen.

“And so it’s just important for us to celebrate the accomplishments and all that they are doing for Lane right now,” Samuels said. “It’s just a delight for everyone to be here to induct them into the Class of 2023.”

Other homecoming events this week included a coronation, Dr. J.L. Perry Memorial Golf Tournament, and the homecoming parade.

The homecoming celebration is not over yet.

The Dragons will compete against Virginia University of Lynchburg Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lane Field.

Find more local news here.