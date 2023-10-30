Plants vs. cold: Local nursery owner shares care tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — As temperatures continue to drop, your plants may need some extra care.

With the winter months knocking at the door, we may need to make some changes regarding our plants and flowers. It is always nice to have beautiful plants on the outside of your home, but Adam Cyr, co-owner of Four Seasons Nursey and Garden Center, says it may be time to relocate our favorite plants.

“If you have any house plants that you’ve left outside over the summer or early fall, don’t forget to bring those guys in, because they will definitely not make it,” Cyr said. “During this temperature swing, they need to get on the inside.”

The good news is that Cyr says this is not as serious of a problem as what we saw late last year.

“This isn’t anything like the temperature swing that we had back last December, where we had the 50 to 55 degree temperature change in less than 24 hours, so we’re definitely not to that point, which is a good thing,” Cyr said.

If you still want to have some pretty colors on the outside of your house, there are still some options available during the cold months.

“You know it’s time to put out pansies now, which are your fall flowers,” said Cyr. “Even those, with a change like this, you know they’re a winter-time flower, but they can… The edges will turn purple. It doesn’t kill the plant. It just might make them look a little unsightly for a week or so.”

Cyr also wants people to know that if they have planted any new trees or shrubs in the last few weeks, they need to have plenty of water. Even though we have had some rain in the last few days, it has probably not been enough.

Experts say violas are also another great winter plant option.

