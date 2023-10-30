Sub-Arctic Air has arrived

Monday, October 30 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’ve certainly had a rather cold start to the morning. A cold front went by early on Sunday after stalling over the area Saturday evening. The modified arctic air that pushed it here will play catch up. Inverted temps have been falling since midnight. Cold Showers will lingered for some time, but will gradually taper by later this morning into lunchtime. Arctic High pressure will still take some time to settle in which will keep temps rather cold through this afternoon. That will be despite the return to sunshine after 2:00 PM. Wind chill will be in the low to mid 30s most of the day.



