Union City 8th grader charged with possession of a weapon on school property

PRESS RELEASE FROM MIKE HUTCHENS, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, UNION CITY SCHOOLS:

A Union City Middle School student was taken into custody just before classes were dismissed today and charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

School officials received a tip from a neighboring law enforcement agency, and an arrest was made by SRO personnel. The juvenile suspect — an 8th grader – was transported immediately to the UC Police Department.

Union City Schools has a zero-tolerance policy for such offenses.

Administrators stressed that there was no active threat.

Union City Schools officials will have no further comment on the incident as it makes its way through the judicial system.

For more local news, click here.