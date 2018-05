No injuries after tractor-trailer spills diesel fuel in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — No injuries have been reported after a tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday morning in Humboldt.

The Humboldt Fire Department says the truck overturned around 4 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 152 West, spilling about 100 gallons of diesel fuel in a culvert.

The spill was contained to the culvert, according to the fire department.

The crash was cleared around 10:15 Wednesday morning.