8-year-old girl drowns in Crockett Co. pool

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce has confirmed a 8-year-old girl, reported missing Thursday night, has died after apparently drowning in a pool.

Deputies arrived on the scene at 8:06 p.m. after receiving a call, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Klyce says the body was discovered at 8:55 p.m. and retrieved by EMS Director John Copeland.

Deputies and Copeland preformed CPR until an ambulance arrived, according to the sheriff.

The 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

No foul play is expected, according to the sheriff, but the case is still under investigation.