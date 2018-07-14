JMCAACC holds annual business conference

Jackson, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce held an annual conference on Saturday.

Organizers with the West Tennessee Business Showcase and Economic Development Conference say there is a need for this unique business information to be shared.

“… because we see such a great need for african american entrepreneurs… but really there are special needs in the black community among african american entrepreneurs for them to get to the level that they are not just one generation of business,” Florence Howard, Executive Director for Jackson Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce, said.

Florence Howard…. executive director for Jackson Madison county african american chamber of commerce said everyone was welcome and anyone could come to the conference….

“There are keys to success and we believe that if we know what those success keys are they will do a lot better,” said Howard.

Howard said the panel-like discussion was made up of exhibitors and sponsors, as well as, facilitators and speakers well versed in their area of expertise..

“We have got Pathways Lending and First Tennessee and BancorpSouth to talk about finances and credit,” Howard added.

Howard said they also had people on hand who could talk about minorities.

“…whether you are a woman or veteran or whatever you situation is,” said Howard.

Howard stressed that one of the reasons for the conference is to introduce event-goers to people who can get them to their next level.

“All of us dream of going to the next level, but you know you might not know how to get to the next level,” said Howard.

Howard also said having role models makes a huge difference.

The conference included topics such as moving your business to the next level, the benefits of certification, as well as financing and credit for small business owners among many others.