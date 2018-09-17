Carroll County Fair kicks off this week

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Fast rides and fried food on sticks mean fair season continues on in West Tennessee.

The Carroll County Fair is set to open to the public at 6 p.m. Monday.

Organizers say it’s a tradition that dates back to 1992. Entry prices vary each night, but organizers expect a large crowd for $5 night this Wednesday.

Leaders with the Chamber of Commerce say this year there are many new attractions including a live concert.

“I think we got some different events, tractor pull and other things, to try and bring the crowds out,” Carroll County Chamber President Brad Hurley. “Of course what I primarily focus on is the food booth.”

Saturday will be the last day for the Carroll County Fair.