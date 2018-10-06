Pet of the Week: Cooper

Say Hello to Cooper! Cooper has a smile that would make any dentist proud.

He is a super lovable boy that is just looking to catch a break, and find his family, wherever that may be.

He does well with other dogs and

is very friendly with everyone he meets.

Cooper is a beautiful boy with a white coat with black spots. He is completely vetted, very loving, and full of energy, so he would be best suited for a home that is willing to take him for lots of walks or runs and a home that has older children.

He also needs a home that understands that he is a young pup, even though he looks like a full grown adult dog. He still has a lot of energy that needs to be worked off.

If you would like to foster Cooper, or make her a part of your family & call her your own, please contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at: 731-313-7828