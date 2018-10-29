Dresden bank holds coat drive for Head Start

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local bank wants you to open up your wallets, but not for a new checking account.

“We determined that we can help people in our community by collecting coats, hats and gloves for Head Start preschool, for the 74 children they have in their progr

am,” Teri Brundige, president of BancorpSouth in Dresden, said.

BancorpSouth in Dresden is wrapping up their coat drive this week. They need sizes 3-6.

“These are people we see every day as we go to the grocery store or possibly come to the bank,” Brundige said. “We need to know these people. So we’re just in the same community and we want to see our own community do well.”

Head Start is a nonprofit organization that helps children in low-income families be prepared for school.

Tami Workman is the Weakley County Head Start center coordinator. “If feels good,” Workman said. “I love the idea there’s people in the community helping us. I’m hoping more people will step out in our community and we can see this community grow.”

In Weakley County, they help children ages 3 through 6 at their center.

Brundige says these donations could last for many years. “Not every one of these children needs a coat, but if they have them and don’t use them this year, they’ll be able to put them in storage and have them for next year.”

If you plan to donate, BancorpSouth needs the coats, hats and gloves by the end of the workday Wednesday.