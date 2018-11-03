H.S. bands geared up for the 1st Annual Bodacious Battle of the Bands

JACKSON, Tenn–

“We want to make sure that the sound is great, we want to make sure that we here that sound quality,” said the head judge, Warren Herron.

Sound is one thing these judges did not have to worry about, with performances from Haywood High, Memphis Business Academy, and a special performance from Lane College.

These bands had their work cut out for them as the judges looked for specific qualities during each bands performance.

“Music, marching, your actual formation and routines,” said Herron.

Along with auxiliary judges focusing on the majorette showdown portion.

“We mainly looking at the flag dancers as far as a majorette and just looking at the synchronization, to see if they have a distinct flow, creativity, appropriateness and just to see if their overall energy can match the music that’s going to be playing here,” said auxiliary judge, Syreeta Dodson.

The bands battled in two categories, AA meaning small bands and AAA meaning bigger bands.

Each band had to show the judges their own unique style.

“I love to see a good routine with facials and that body energy to match it, so were looking for something that has high energy,also that can bring a lot of crowd appeal,” said Dodson.

These bands definitely had the crowd going, with constant clapping from the crowd.

“Its nothing better than live music at display so um just being back in that band environment is just exciting in itself,” said Dodson.

Both the fans and judges were excited to see the bands and encouraged them to do their best.

“Good luck to all the teams i hope they leave it all out on the floor and as they entertain us i hope they have fun themselves,” said Dodson

The winners of the 1st Annual Bodacious Battle of the Bands in the AA category is Pearl Cone High School in 1st place. In 2nd place Memphis Business Academy and lastly in the AAA category for 1st place is Cane Ridge High School.