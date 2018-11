Top 5 Plays: Playoffs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from the first round of the TSSAA Playoffs are as follows:

#5: NORTH SIDE’S HAYNES HOLT TAKES THE HANDOFF AND OUTRUNS THE DEFENSE.

#4: MILAN’S TAYLOR LOCKHART SCRAMBLES AND FINDS DYLAN MAYBERRY FOR A BIG GAIN.

MILAN DEFEATED TREZEVANT 20-7.

#3: SOUTH SIDE’S DEVIN BOWERS READS THE QUARTERBACK AND PICKS OFF THE PASS. SOUTH SIDE DEFEATED CREEK WOOD 16-14.

#2: NORTH SIDE’S KAMERON FARRINGTON GOES DEEP TO TYKEISE THARPE FOR THE SCORE.

NORTH SIDE DEFEATED PORTLAND 50-6.

#1: DYERSBURG’S ANTONIO QUINN JUMPS IN FOR THE INTERCEPTION AND TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE.

DYERSBURG DEFEATED MEMPHIS EAST 63-0.