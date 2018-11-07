Playoffs Team of the Week: South Gibson

MEDINA, Tenn. — This week’s Team of the Week is the South Gibson Hornets.

South Gibson entered the postseason last week as the #4 seed coming out of Region 7 3A.

Despite being on the road and facing a #1 seed, the Hornets used a 4th quarter surge to come away with a 20-18 win over Wooddale.

The big news this week, however, is who the Hornets face in the next round: Milan. While there’s obviously an incredible amount of hype for this rematch, Head Coach Scott Stidham is all about keeping the game plan simple.

Stidham’s son, Nolan, has been an important part to what the Hornet’s do on offense at the quarterback position. Stidham also talked about how much of a joy it has been to see his son grow and develop as a talented player right before his eyes.

South Gibson looks to take this momentum into Friday night. Kickoff for the second round of the playoffs in Milan is set for 7:00.