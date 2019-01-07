2 killed in house fire in Memphis, cause investigated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two elderly people were killed in a house fire in Memphis.

Memphis Fire Department spokesman Wayne Cooke said in a statement that fire and emergency crews responded to a blaze at a one-story, wood-frame house in Memphis on Saturday.

Firefighters searched the house and found a man and a woman in a hallway near a rear door. Cooke says they were taken to a hospital with second-degree burns and later died.

Identities and the cause of the fire have not been released. Officials have not determined whether the house had a working smoke alarm.