Dream Foundation to grant Trezevant man’s wish to meet poker celebrity

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A nonprofit organization is making dreams come true for one local man.

Zachary Butler, 33, of Trezevant is getting a special meet-and-greet with his favorite poker player, Daniel Negreanu. The Dream Foundation is sending Butler and his family to Las Vegas.

Butler is getting his dream after battling a rare disease that has made him completely disabled in his late teens. Now Butler enjoys playing card games online.

“He’ll put me off a table in a heartbeat,” said Cynthia Mayberry, Zachary’s mother. “He does not care. When he’s on that table, he doesn’t see me for mom, he sees me as another poker player.”

