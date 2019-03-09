Local elementary school hosts annual community career summit

JACKSON, Tenn. – Weekends typically aren’t for school, but dozens gathered at Lincoln Elementary School Saturday morning to take classes.

Organizers say this is their third annual community summit, which is a development workshop helping people of all ages reach their goals.

People could learn how to repair their credit and how to sign up for college. They could also partake in a job fair.

The event invited several vendors like Outback Steakhouse, Kroger, and more.

“Actually, this is growing. This is our third year. So it’s expanded, and we have several more that are here to join us today, and we are very excited about that, and we hope that the community is excited as well,” said event coordinator Tanjinikia Tyson.

Organizers say they are already making plans for next year’s event.