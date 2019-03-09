USJ’s Bunny Run 5k raises money for future students

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans of all ages laced up their running shoes and headed to the University School of Jackson to run for a good cause.

Organizers says the annual Bunny Run 5k and 1 Mile Walk and Fun Run raises money for USJ’s freshman class of 2022. The funds raised will go to student activities, homecoming events and class prom.

Besides raising money, organizers say the run is a way for students and parents to get together, stay in shape and have a good time.