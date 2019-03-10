A local artist displays 70 years of his artwork

JACKSON, Tenn– A local artist showcases his art this afternoon in north Jackson.

Dr. Larry Ray displayed a variety of art pieces at the Bank of Jackson.

Ray said the reception is a retrospective of 70 years of art, and that some of the art pieces are for sale at affordable pieces.

“It’s not only paintings but also sculptures as well so it’s a mix of different type of art,” said Dr. Larry Ray.

The art pieces will be up for viewing until March 29th at the Bank of Jackson.