Car dealership gives away new truck in drawing

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local car dealership held a truck giveaway Saturday.

The Allen Samuels Auto Group was giving away a brand new 2019 Ram 1500 truck.

Hundreds of participants put their name in the drawing, but it was resident Jerry Dotson who emerged the winner.



Dotson said afterwards that he put his name in the contest at the last minute while getting his oil changed.

“That guy said, ‘Well, they’re still gonna have that drawing tomorrow.’ I thought the drawing was over, I said, ‘well okay.’ He put my ticket in there, and here I am,” Dotson said.



Dotson was able to drive it home straight from the dealership.

The truck had an MSRP listing of over forty thousand dollars.