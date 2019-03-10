Child safety taught at Pediatric Preparedness Conference

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Pediatric Preparedness Conference in Jackson highlighted the importance of child safety Saturday.

“Everybody coming together to learn about how to protect their children so we feel like it is something that was needed in our area,” said Fire Marshal Don Friddle.

First responders, along with healthcare workers, educators and many others want to make sure they are prepared in case of an emergency.

“In a emergency, life-threatening emergency, seconds count, and so having that knowledge and knowing how to react is very important,” Friddle said.

He says the conference will show people what to do and how to act in case of an emergency. The topics ranged from dealing with injuries to working together with different groups, all so children could be safe.

“I have been doing this for about 30 something years, and never once have I ever come across anybody that is experiencing an emergency that they knew was going to happen,” said Friddle.

He says it is better to be safe than sorry.

“The key is to be prepared in case something does happen and have that knowledge in the back of your head where you can react and don’t have to think about, ‘What am I going to do? What am I going to do there?'” Friddle said.