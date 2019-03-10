Members of a local church gather for Forgiveness Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. – Today was forgiveness Sunday at a local church.

The St. Nicholas Orthodox Christian church on Old Humboldt Road held a service in which they practiced the act of forgiveness within the community of the church.

Church members say this is the first act as they enter lent.

Those in attendance asked for forgiveness and forgave one another.

“As Christians we are doing this as we are receiving that love we are thankful for that love that we share that live with the world around us with the people that we know and the people we come in contact with and like I said in the world we think that forgiveness is the first and foremost thing that love can manifest itself,” said Father Matthew Snowden.

Snowden says next week is the first of lent and Christians will begin the act of fasting.