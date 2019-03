JACKSON, Tenn. — Two Miss Tennessee teen pageants were held in the Hub City Saturday night.

The two competitions were for Little Miss Volunteer and Pre-Teen Volunteer.

Little Miss Volunteer is for ages six to nine, and Pre-Teen Volunteer is for ages ten to twelve.

One queen and four alternates were awarded per age group.

Both queen selections will work alongside the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant titleholders throughout the year.