Decatur Co. leaders ask for patience during flood recovery efforts

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–A local mayor is making plans on how to start recovery efforts after flooding.

The Decatur County mayor held a town meeting Monday night at the Decatur County Courthouse.

Red Cross members, Scotts Hill Water Company workers, the highway superintendent, the Decatur County Property Assessor and community members attended.

The mayor says community members need to be patient and document all damages to their homes.

“We’re doing our best job to try to do everything correctly and we want everything done right so if they can be patient and work with us we would greatly appreciate it,” said Andrew Parks, director of the Decatur County Emergency Management Agency.

The deadline to turn in assessments is May 20.