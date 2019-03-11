Social media threat leads to increased security at 2 Haywood Co. schools

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are looking into a threat made on social media against two local schools.

The investigation began after several parents alerted the Haywood County Middle School principal of a threat on Facebook that was linked to the middle school and high school.

Superintendent Joey Hassell says they contacted local law enforcement for an increased presence of officers at the schools Monday in response to the threat.

Hassell says there were no issues Monday at either of the schools, but that you can help keep their students safe.

“If folks are aware of something, if they see something, say something. Keep us aware. We appreciate that,” Hassell said.

Hassell says there will be an increased presence of officers at the schools for the rest of the week.

Brownsville police are currently investigating the threat.