Fire destroys town’s only grocery store in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire shopping center burns down overnight, destroying the town’s only grocery store.

Video sent Monday night by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewer Bobby Sneed shows the fire at Bestway Grocery, located in Ridgely in Lake County.

Multiple crews fought the fire for about four hours. There were also multiple offices in the same building, one of which was the former Lake County mayor’s tax office.

The building was said to hold 30-plus years of history.