Milan school leaders, community, meet to discuss proposed football stadium renovations

MILAN, Tenn.–A local school board listened to community members Tuesday night about renovations to their existing high school football stadium.

Milan School Board members held an open forum for community members to express their concerns about proposed renovations to Johnnie Hale Stadium, home of the Milan Bulldogs.

There was a lot of discussion over whether to include a new entrance, track, and parking lot. School board members say this would increase taxes.

“When you start talking about moving things around and flipping the sides of the stadium for the home and the visitors, we really want the input of the community to decide if that’s what they really want to do and how does this benefits us and what are the draw backs that happened if we decide to do something like that,” said Jonathan Criswell, director of schools.

Leaders say they hope is to have the renovations completed just in time for the beginning of football season this fall.