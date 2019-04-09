Mary Lee Hamm Weller
|Name: City & State
|Age:
|76
|Place of Death:
|Jackson-Madison County General
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, February 21, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Place of Funeral:
|A mass will be held in her honor on April 13, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church
|Minister(s):
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 19, 1942 in Erie PA
|Both Parents Names:
|Albert Hamm, preceded
Mother unknown
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|James Weller, married March 30, 1983
|Daughters: City/State
|Linda Dempsey (Paul) Stucker of Rhode Island
|Sons: City/State
|Vincent (Rhea) Barzano of Florida
|Grandchildren:
|Three
|Great Grandchildren:
|Three
|Sisters: City/State
|Kathy Burns of Erie, PA
|Brothers: City/State
|John Hamm of Las Vegas, NV
|Other Relatives:
|Several nephews and a niece
|Personal Information:
|Liked to walk and read.