Mary Lee Hamm Weller

Name: City & State Mary Lee Hamm Weller
Age: 76
Place of Death: Jackson-Madison County General
Date of Death: Thursday, February 21, 2019
Place of Funeral: A mass will be held in her honor on April 13, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Holy Cross Catholic Church
Date/Place of Birth: November 19, 1942 in Erie PA
 Albert Hamm, preceded

Mother unknown
 James Weller, married March 30, 1983
Daughters: City/State Linda Dempsey (Paul) Stucker of Rhode Island
Sons: City/State Vincent (Rhea) Barzano of Florida
Grandchildren: Three
Great Grandchildren: Three
Sisters: City/State Kathy Burns of Erie, PA
Brothers: City/State John Hamm of Las Vegas, NV
Other Relatives: Several nephews and a niece
Personal Information: Liked to walk and read.