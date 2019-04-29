Teapot Festival launches week of events with Teapot Pet Parade

TRENTON, Tenn.–West Tennessee’s teapot capitol really “put on the dog” Monday night with a fun event.

The streets of Trenton were lined with people for the Trenton Teapot Festival’s Teapot Pet Parade.

Pets, large and small, including dogs, along with their owners were on hand for the annual event.

“It’s just clean family fun and everybody likes to show off their dog,” said Dawn Pope, organizer of the parade.

Many events are scheduled throughout the week for the Trenton Teapot Festival, including the Teapot Parade Saturday morning, beginning at 10.