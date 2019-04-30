A flight you hope to never need: A look inside an Air Evac helicopter

JACKSON, Tenn.– The inside of an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter is something you hope to never see.

“Everything you see in this aircraft, in the small, condensed area, is what they have in the ER setting, not including all the medications we’re carrying. We’re up to 70 different medications on this aircraft,” flight paramedic Nathan Schrupp said.

He’s one of the people in direct contact with the patients.

From the time the crew gets the call from dispatch to when they lift off the ground is only five minutes. Air Evac Lifeteam flights are based in Martin, Troy, Dyersburg and other cities throughout West Tennessee.

“They’re able to kind of land with the same flight time within 10 to 15 minutes on the scene, assisting our ground units, getting that patient, getting that patient packaged, and getting them definitive care,” Schrupp said.

In these situations, time can mean the difference between life and death.

“Most of the time we take them to Memphis, and that’s about a 25-minute flight,” Schrupp said. If they were to go by ground, ground units around here provide excellent care. It would take around an hour and 15 minutes through traffic.”

Air Evac Lifeteam has a membership program. It’s $85 a year for your entire family. To learn more about it, click here.