Tennessee State Parks to offer free hikes for National Trails Day

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — State parks across Tennessee will offer a free event Saturday if you enjoy the great outdoors.

Tennessee State Parks will celebrate National Trails Day Saturday, June 1, with free guided hikes at all 56 state parks. Chickasaw State Park in Chester County is one of several West Tennessee state parks celebrating National Trails Day.

The first hike will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Fern Creek Trail.

“Our hike will be about a mile and take about an hour, [a] guided hike with one of the rangers,” said Ron Elder, park manager at Chickasaw State Park.

A second hike will take place at 11 a.m. on the Lakeshore Trail at Chickasaw.

“That hike will go around the entire shoreline of Lake Placid here on the park,” Elder said.

Elder says it’s an opportunity for people to learn about the park and connect with nature.

“The hikes are a great opportunity to see the natural environment,” Elder said. “Tennessee State Parks preserve and protect our natural environments.”

For a list of the state parks offering free hikes for National Trails Day, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.