Teenager injured after firework accident

TRENTON, Tenn. – A 16-year-old boy is injured after a firework mortar round blow up in his hand on 3rd street and Lexington Street in Trenton.

Lieutenant for the Trenton Police Department, Eric Horne, says the boy suffered severe damage to the palm of his hand as well as finger injuries.

The incident happened around 2 pm.

Lieutenant Horne says he wants to remind people to not shoot fireworks in your hand.

“He had some pretty bad hand injuries. His palm was ripped open and part of his fingertips was missing and bone was showing. Don’t light fireworks off in your hand.Shoot them straight up, shoot them from the ground. Only adults should shoot them. Adults watch your kids,” said Horne.

Police say he was taken to a hospital for further treatment.