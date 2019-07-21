A Few Strong Storms Possible Monday

Weather Update –11:13 p.m. – Sunday, July 21st —

A cold front spanning from south Illinois to central Oklahoma is pushing a line of storms towards Tennessee-Kentucky border. This is only the first round of active weather we’ll see for the night, which should weaken the further south it pushes into West Tennessee. The second round comes from another cluster of storms associated with a surface low and the front that’s over in central Missouri. That will arrive as early as Monday morning.

The chance for anything severe is low for now, with a marginal risk centered mainly over West Tennessee, but wouldn’t be surprised to see a few strong thunderstorms Monday. By then, highs will already be in the mid to low 80s. After the front passes expect much drier, cooler and less humid conditions to follow behind thanks to a trough that will begin to dig down towards the Southeast.

Meteorologist Corallys Ortiz

