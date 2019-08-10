Dangerous Heat These Next Several days

Weather Update – 10:15 p.m. – Saturday, August 10th —

*Heat is known as the “silent killer” because heat illness causes hundreds to thousands of deaths each year, so take extra caution over the next couple of days.*

Heat advisories will be going out over the weekend as excessive heat moves our way. Right now, a heat advisory is in effect starting Sunday morning through Tuesday night. Heat indices will climb to dangerous levels over the weekend, exceeding 100°F Sunday afternoon. We will see a peak in the heat by Monday afternoon, with heat index readings around 112° by Tuesday!

Low chances of rain are in the forecast the next couple of days. An upper ridge building in the central U.S. will push further east. This will hinder rain chances, but those drier conditions will be followed by the excessive heat building underneath the ridge, along with the oppressive humidity.

