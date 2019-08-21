What’s New Wednesday: Common Grounds Cafe and Co.

Have you ever needed a second chance? A Bolivar woman brewed up an idea to give people just that.

At Coffee Grounds Cafe and Company in Bolivar, they serve more than just beverages.

“Our county is a distressed county. There is a lot of poverty and a lot of people who don’t have jobs because they have barriers,” said Chiefs Operations Officer of Common Grounds, Kandy Shackelford.

To help with this epidemic, Shackelford opened the coffee shop to hire people with previous felony charges, limited skills, lack of transportation and childcare and special needs. Workers say they are grateful for the second chance.

“That’s what I got was a second chance. I got felony charges and a lot of places wouldn’t hire me. They gave me a chance,” said Shannon Baker, worker at Common Grounds.

“We want to rebuild the community and by doing that you can just see people transform,” said Shackelford.

“It makes me feel good. I feel really, really, really good! It makes me want to come to work because I’m wanted and needed,” said Baker.

“I can’t even tell you enough if I wouldn’t have had this opportunity, I would not be where I’m at today. So now, I get to help other people,” said Crystal Seaton, worker at Common Grounds. “When I came in here my confidence wasn’t very high, but it is now. It is a blessing.”

Proceeds from Coffee Grounds go towards the Nehemiah Project 38008, a non-profit in Hardemen County to help people who have barriers to employment.