Paris receives Dog Park Dash grant during second annual competition

PARIS, Tenn. — Paris received a grant during the second annual Dog Park Dash Grant Competition.

Paris is just one of 15 cities and counties that have won a Dog Park Dash grant from the Boyd Foundation.

“The people of Paris really jumped out to me, so enthusiastic and so supportive of this initiative,” said Randy Boyd, chairman of Boyd Foundation.

Boyd presented the town with a $25,000 check on Thursday.

“Paris did an excellent job with their application, a lot of community engagement, and they’re doing a great upgrade to their dog park that’s already here,” said Grant Coordinator Harrison Forbes.

The town plans on putting up a sun shade, two water misters, water fountains for dogs and people, more sidewalks and possibly a dog washing station.

And park officials say the dog park first came to Paris about four years ago. But, the park wouldn’t be looking the way it is without the community’s help.

“Our local Lowe’s company built a lot of the obstacles, a local boy scout that made some things in the past, so everybody has chipped in through the year, to try to get stuff for the dogs,” said Parks and Recreation Director Tony Lawrence.

And officials say the improvements are helping the dogs and their owners.

“Really brings together the community, seems to galvanize people together; whether it’s in a large city, or a small town, or a little community, they seem to have a really great impact on everybody,” Forbes said.

Officials say if they can get everything finalized, they hope to have the improvements done by January 2020.

For a complete list of winners and how you can submit your town for the Dog Park Dash grant, visit the “Seen on 7” section of our website.