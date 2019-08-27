Week 1 Player of the Week: Cooper Baugus

TRENTON, Tenn. — After a solid performance in Week 1, Peabody’s Cooper Baugus earns the honor of Player of the Week.

This past Thursday, Baugus led Peabody to a 35-14 win over Milan, completing 10 of his 12 passes for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns. Baugus also ran for 79 yards on 22 carries, picking up a 6 yard touchdown run in the process.

The dual threat quarterback has seen success throughout his career at Peabody, returning this season as a state champion and the state championship MVP. Now a senior in 2019, Baugus and the Golden Tide are very clear which direction they are headed and what the end goal is for the season.

Peabody gets back to work this Friday night at home against Sheffield.