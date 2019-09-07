Pet of the Week: Rey & Lucy

Meet Rey and Lucy!

Both sweet babies are in search of their forever home!

1/2 Rey

2/2 Lucy



First meet sweet Rey. She’s 7 months old and one of the Star Wars pups. Rey is easy going and has a playful personality.

She is great with other dogs and cats and completely kid-friendly.

Lucy is a beautiful Brindle and white princess!! She is between 10 and 11 months old and very playful! She is great with dogs and cats, but needs to be in a home with older children. She is working on learning all the basic commands necessary so she will truly learn her “princess” status in her forever home!

Both girls are vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. They are both ready to find the perfect home for them and get started living their best lives ever!

If you would like to make Rey or Lucy a part of your family, please contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828, message them on Facebook, or fill out the adoption application form on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether