Top 5 Plays: Week 6

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 6 of the high school football season are as follows:

#5: Liberty Tech’s Darnell Gray splits through the defense for a touchdown.

#4: Haywood’s Andrew Stanley throws it up for Jayden Stewart for a huge gain through the air.

#3: Huntingdon’s Brandon Lawton sprints past the edge of the Milan defense for the touchdown run.

#2: Crockett County’s Luke Pratt takes the snap on the QB keeper all the way to the end zone.

#1: Adamsville’s Brodie Austin returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown.