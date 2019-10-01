Week 6 Player of the Week: Brandon Lawton

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Huntingdon Mustangs have been dominant in the run game for many years, and Brandon Lawton has been a key contributor in 2019.

The senior running back carried the majority of the load on the ground in the 40-39 win over Milan, rushing for 4 touchdowns on 295 yards.

Lawton is a player that the Mustangs rely on not just for production with the ball in his hands, but in every area of the offensive attack. He proves his worth as a receiver, a lead blocker, and as a leader on the field.

Huntingdon will need Lawton and the rest of the backfield to continue playing at a high level as they wrap up their season in region play. Next up for the Mustangs is a contest at Collinwood this Friday night.