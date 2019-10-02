Week 6 Team of the Week: Haywood

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Last Friday night in their win over South Gibson, Haywood proved why they deserved the honor of Team of the Week.

In a complete offensive shootout between two of the best teams in the local area, the Tomcats were able to outlast the Hornets, 50-49.

Before his team took the field for the final offensive possession down a touchdown, head coach Chris Smith explained that his players voiced complete confidence in their ability to leave South Gibson with a win. The Tomcats delivered on their promise, driving down the field, punching it into the end zone, and scored the game winning 2-point conversion.

The thrilling victory moves Haywood to a 5-1 record on the year. They now prepare for another region contest this Friday night at home against Ripley.