Top 5 Plays: Week 7

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 7 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Westview’s Gardner Anderson goes up for a jump ball and makes the catch over the defender.

#4: Milan’s Danate Herron break through the Covington defense for the touchdown.

#3: TCA’s Kevin Davis breaks a tackle at the line of scrimmage on his way to the end zone.

#2: South Gibson’s Keyshawn Stewart takes off down the sideline for a touchdown.

#1: Gibson County’s Jacob Patterson pitches it back to Colton Lumpkin for a big gain on the ground.