Week 10 Player of the Week: Kevin Davis

JACKSON, Tenn. — After his clutch performance against region rival Jackson Christian, TCA’s Kevin Davis takes home the title of Player of the Week for Week 10.

Known as a play maker and a leader on the team, the Lions senior was responsible for the game’s only touchdown, as well as the majority of the load in the run game.

On the season, Davis has put up some outstanding numbers, rushing for over 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. Now in a win or go home scenario when it comes to advancing to the postseason, Davis will look to carry the load once more when the Lions look to knock off Nashville Christian this Friday night.