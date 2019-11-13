1 dead after apartment fire on Hollywood Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police and Jackson fire officials have confirmed one person is dead after a fire at a west Jackson apartment Wednesday morning.

Police say the fire started around 5:30 a.m. in an apartment at Hollywood Heights, 1160 Hollywood Drive.

Police say one person was found inside the apartment. Police have not identified the victim.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Jackson Fire Department at (731) 425-8350 or the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.