Pet of the Week: Adam

Meet Adam!

Adam is one of the beautiful babies available for adoption from Hardeman Adoptable Animals.

STAT has partnered with Hardeman Adoptable Animals in Bolivar to bring you this beautiful boy.

Adam has been at HAA since January after his previous family abandoned him when they moved, and he is hoping to find his second chance.

This boy is the perfect mix of energy and snuggle buddy. He has so much love to give, and some lucky person is missing out on all of his personality.

Adam is about nine years old, affectionate and has enough energy left to enjoy visiting new places.

Some of the shelter volunteers call him a koala bear. He has plenty of love to give and is just looking for someone to “choose” him (as he seems to be overlooked at the shelter).

Adam loves every human he meets, and after proper introductions, we believe Adam would get along well with other dogs. He has not been around cats at HAA, so he would probably be best suited in a cat-free home, or at the very least, have very slow and supervised interactions with cats.

Adam is a very smart boy, and with the right person or family, he will quickly pick up on new commands and manners.

He is housebroken and does not mess in his kennel. He is up to date on all shots, has been neutered and is on heartworm prevention.

If you would like to make Adam a part of your family, contact Hardeman Adoptable Animals at 731-234-4421, visit their website or visit their Facebook page.

Or contact STAT (Saving The Animals Together) at 731-313-7828.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether